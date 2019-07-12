Marisa Najome Samuels

March 19, 1936 ~ June 27, 2019

~

Marisa was born in San Francisco, California to Sally (Sarah) and Norman Wolper. She lived there, moving to Los Angeles during her teenage years, and eventually to Berkeley, California to attend UC. She graduated in 1954 and married Lewis Samuels in 1955. She lived in Berkeley and raised her children there until finally relocating to Walnut Creek in 1975. Marisa was an avid horse back rider and instructor, having owned horses from her time in Los Angeles. She also was a strong Democrat and worked as an aide to Berkeley council member Bill Rumford. Because of her love of horses she taught horse back riding to children and adults at Grizzly stables (Berkeley), Oakland, and several stables in and around Walnut Creek. She was a key force in getting a riding trail built at the Walnut Creek flood basin area to make horse back riding safer and more enjoyable.

Marisa loved parties and picnics with old friends and new. She had a long list of friends, among them Dave Wilson, horse trainer. In early 2018 she suffered a aorta dissection which was repaired. Unfortunately the repair did not last and she died a year and a half later at home from leakage from the aorta. Prior to her death she received excellent care from her granddaughter, Sarah Samuels – a CNA. We are extremely grateful to Hospice of the East Bay for their continued help prior to her passing. She died at home early in the morning of June 27 surrounded by her husband, daughter, granddaughter and grandson. She had 3 children (Lisa, Jeremy, and Adrienne), 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Marisa lived a very full life and she will be sorely missed.





