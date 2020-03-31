|
|
Marjorie Blake Myers
July 21, 1931 - March 22, 2020
Danville
Long time beloved Danville resident Marjorie Blake Myers died on Sunday, March 22nd at the age of 88 from natural causes. Margie as her many friends called her, was born and raised in Swarthmore, PA. She graduated from The University of Pennsylvania in 1952 where she was a lacrosse player and member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She lived in many places with her late husband Avery Blake and young children, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, La Canada and Hong Kong. She moved to Danville in 1968
Upon Moving to Danville, Margie quickly became a pillar of the community. PTA President, team mom, CPC Deacon, and long time running top-producing real estate agent at John M Grubb Realty and Sothebys. As a realtor she mentored many up and coming agents and lead by example and her endless energy. Margie was known for her vivacious, upbeat personality and her dynamic ability to make everyone feel special. Often using that exact phrase "He (or She) is Special!" In her later years her favorite phrase used to greet visitors was, "You are so beautiful and I love you."
She and her late husband of 34 years, long-time Alamo resident, Tom Myers, were regulars at community events and local haunts where they were on a first name basis with everyone. A huge sports fanatic throughout her life but especially in retirement, she and Tom spent much time rooting for the local high school teams, Stanford football (where her son Brad graduated) and all the major Bay Area professional teams. She attended all of her sons', stepson's and grandchildren's sports events over the decades.
She was the number one life fan at all times of her two sons, successful Real Estate Developer Bradley Blake of Alamo and well-known Character Actor Geoffrey Blake who resides in Marina Del Rey.
She loved and greatly appreciated her two daughters-in-law, Leslie Blake and Marcia Blake, her four grandchildren Brittany Tensfeldt (husband Dan), Hayley Blake, Xander Blake, Dashiell Blake, her great grandson Wesley Tensfeldt and the children of Tom Myers and their families (Todd Myers, Susie Ferrell and Michael Myers)
Due to these trying times a Memorial will be scheduled this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to College Is Real (www.collegeisreal.org), a foundation established by Brad and that Marjorie supported that helps underprivileged kids in Richmond obtain the dream of a college education.
View the online memorial for Marjorie Blake Myers
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2020