Marjorie Boltz
August 27, 1927 ~ November 6, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Marjorie Boltz passed peacefully from this life to be with her Lord Nov 6. Born in Hinsdale, ILL, raised in New Jersey, and a graduate of Valparaiso University-bachelors degree in geography. She moved with her beloved husband Don to Walnut Creek in 1957 where she resided until her passing.
Friends and Family are welcomed to attend a memorial Service January 11, 2020 @2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church 2317 Buena Vista Ave,WC, CA 94597.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019