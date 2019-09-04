East Bay Times Obituaries
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakmont Memorial
2099 Reliez Valley Road,
Pleasant Hill,, CA
Marjorie Dykeman
Concord
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Marjorie Ann Dykeman.
Services will be held at Oakmont Memorial at 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Pleasant Hill, CA on Monday, September 9th at 11am. Immediately following the services all are invited back to her home for a continuation of celebrating her life.
Marjorie was born and raised in Southern California and later met her husband, Willard 'Bill' Dykeman. They later moved to Northern California where they settled and raised their family.
She was a devoted mother to her two children, Denise and Dennis (Kellye), and a proud grandmother to Summer, Ryan, Chad and Morganne and great grandmother to Lillian and James.
Marjorie lived a full life of being a wonderful mother and loved to travel. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. She will be missed forever in our hearts.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019
