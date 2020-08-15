Marjorie Elaine Putney
November 30, 1930 - August 12, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Marjorie Elaine Putney, 89, died peacefully in her home. She accepted Christ & dedicated her life to the Lord, her family & serving others. She was a BSF Leader for 47yrs, a true friend to many, a great listener & prayer warrior.
She is survived by Scot and Jackie Norton and Janine Frisk. Grandchildren: Stacie Royal; Hanna Landini; Russ Frisk, Bradley Frisk, Jeff Frisk and 9 Great Grandchildren whom she loved and cherished dearly. View the online memorial for Marjorie Elaine Putney