Marjorie Floyd MillerAugust 1, 1921 – October 14, 2020Resident of HaywardIt is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Floyd Miller, a resident of Hayward, CA on October 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home. In the 40's, she owned and operated a millinery shop in Oakland. She had a keen eye for fashion and design. Marjorie did much charity work for Children's Hospital in Oakland, CA. She had a passion for fast cars and motor racing. She owned many Shelbys and Cobras and her favorite driver was Mario Andretti.Marjorie is survived by her Son, Gary, Granddaughter, Tiffany, and Great-Granddaughter, Isabella.Condolences may be made to the family at www.greermortaury.com