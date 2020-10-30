1/1
August 1, 1921 – October 14, 2020
Resident of Hayward
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marjorie Floyd Miller, a resident of Hayward, CA on October 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home. In the 40's, she owned and operated a millinery shop in Oakland. She had a keen eye for fashion and design. Marjorie did much charity work for Children's Hospital in Oakland, CA. She had a passion for fast cars and motor racing. She owned many Shelbys and Cobras and her favorite driver was Mario Andretti.
Marjorie is survived by her Son, Gary, Granddaughter, Tiffany, and Great-Granddaughter, Isabella.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.greermortaury.com


Published in East Bay Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
