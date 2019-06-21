Marjorie Olney

April 11, 1930 - June 8, 2019

Brentwood

Marjorie passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 89 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Olney, and their children Russell Olney (Jo), Davis Olney (Leslie), and Terri Billeci (Jeff). Her five grandchildren Alexandra Olney, Jessica Billeci, Nick Billeci, Kelly Olney, and Patrick Olney also survive her. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Gladys Sedivec.

Marge was born in Sterling, North Dakota. She spent her early childhood on the family farm until they moved to Minneapolis, MN. After getting married she moved to Pittsburg, CA. Marge worked for the Pittsburg Unified School District for 25 years until her retirement. After retirement she and her husband moved to the community of Summerset in Brentwood. She enjoyed the activities and friendships made in Summerset. She was a volunteer at Kaiser Permanente for many years. She also enjoyed traveling to places such as Italy, China, and Switzerland.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Summerset 2 Clubhouse at 193 Summerset Drive in Brentwood on June 29th at 2 PM.





