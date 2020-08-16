Marjorie Valeta Boyer (Drewry)October 28, 1929 - May 13, 2020Resident of Concord, CAMarge was born in Snowball Arkansas and moved with her parents to California in 1938. She married William (Bill) Boyer June 15, 1947, shortly after his return from serving in Europe during World War II. As newlyweds, they lived in Columbia Park Pittsburg, CA. In February of 1950 they moved to Concord, CA into the house they shared for the remainder of their lives. They were charter members of the Concord United Methodist Church. During her married life, Marge was always busy as a homemaker, foster parent, daycare provider, teachers' aid at Monte Gardens Elementary, and sometimes den mother. She worked at Montgomery Wards and Sunset Designs.She is survived her children; Mike, of Concord, CA, Jim, of Redmond, OR, and Jeannie Price, of Clayton, CA. Additionally she was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.A small Covid 19 compliant graveside memorial service, with social distancing and masks required, will be held at Memory Gardens, Concord, CA on September 4, 2020 10:00 am.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Concord United Methodist Church 1645 West St. Concord, CA 94521.