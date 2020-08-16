1/1
Marjorie Valeta (Drewry) Boyer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Valeta Boyer (Drewry)
October 28, 1929 - May 13, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Marge was born in Snowball Arkansas and moved with her parents to California in 1938. She married William (Bill) Boyer June 15, 1947, shortly after his return from serving in Europe during World War II. As newlyweds, they lived in Columbia Park Pittsburg, CA. In February of 1950 they moved to Concord, CA into the house they shared for the remainder of their lives. They were charter members of the Concord United Methodist Church. During her married life, Marge was always busy as a homemaker, foster parent, daycare provider, teachers' aid at Monte Gardens Elementary, and sometimes den mother. She worked at Montgomery Wards and Sunset Designs.
She is survived her children; Mike, of Concord, CA, Jim, of Redmond, OR, and Jeannie Price, of Clayton, CA. Additionally she was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.
A small Covid 19 compliant graveside memorial service, with social distancing and masks required, will be held at Memory Gardens, Concord, CA on September 4, 2020 10:00 am.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Concord United Methodist Church 1645 West St. Concord, CA 94521.


View the online memorial for Marjorie Valeta Boyer (Drewry)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens,
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved