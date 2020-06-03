Marjorie WellsApril 12, 1925 - May 29, 2020Resident of ConcordMarge Wells passed away in Brentwood, Ca at the age of 95. Her happy spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Marge was a longtime resident of Concord. She was born in Lanesboro, Massachusetts to George and Edith Field. In 1945, she married Aaron Lee Wells who was a career Naval Officer. His career brought them to many places on the east coast and they finally settled in California. They raised four children and Marge was a homemaker. As their children grew older, she enjoyed working as a CNA at Bayberry Hospital in Concord.She is survived by her three children: Marcia D'Ottavio (Greg), Michael Wells (Jean), and Pam Albert (Jim). She was preceded in death by her husband and her oldest son Gilbert (Toni).She loved family gatherings and "Nana" enveloped her grandchildren with affection and remained keenly interested in their lives. She has 12 grandchildren: Angie (Ron), Gregory (Renee), Richard (Tatiana), Jenny (Clayton), Caitlin (Frank), Brittany, Janey, Todd (Tina), Keri (Tiffany), Elizabeth (James), Jeff (Monica) and Jamie. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren.Marge is also survived by her twin sister, Marguerite Guiden, of Williamstown, Mass, and her best friend Barbara. She leaves behind a legacy of love and a life well lived.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, at Ouimet Brothers in Concord from 11 am to 1 pm. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private burial for immediate family only.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Donations can be made to Hospice of the East Bay in her memory.