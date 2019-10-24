|
|
Mark A. Dierking
Resident of Livermore, CA
Mark A. Dierking, 62, died suddenly on October 19, 2019. Mark was born on June 6, 1957 in Castro Valley, CA to Lola and Ray Dierking. Mark grew up in Oakland, CA and married his wife, Elizabeth, at St. Michael Church in 1979. Mark and Elizabeth raised their three children in Livermore. Mark worked hard to provide for his family and maintained a generosity of spirit that he carried into his work as a Radiology technician at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward for more than 35 years, and more recently at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro.
Mark found solace in nature and worked in his garden to make his home and the world a more beautiful place. Mark's life was full; he loved his family, he had a deep faith, and he had a passion for food, photography, and sharing stories with others. Mark was humble and unpretentious, and he was able to inspire laughter and make people feel at ease. He will be missed by many.
Mark is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his daughter, Sara Medeiros, his sons Joseph Dierking and Samuel Dierking, and his granddaughter Adelaide, as well as a rich extended family of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces, with whom he was very close.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 5-7PM, and Rosary at 7PM at Callaghan's Chapel in Livermore. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 4:30pm at the same location, 3833 East Ave. Callaghan Mortuary 925 447-2942.
View the online memorial for Mark A. Dierking
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019