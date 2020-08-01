Mark "Marky" Alarcon
December 9, 1958 - June 23, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Mark was born in Oakland, California, and resided in Dublin, CA. On June 23, Mark was killed tragically while doing what he loved best: helping people. Mark was a Freeway Service Patrol Tow driver that partners with CHP, and was well respected in the community. Mark was preceded in death by his father Benny Alarcon, and his mother Lorraine Rushing. Mark was dearly loved.
He is survived by his sister, Sandy Simpson, and uncle to Jason Wolfe, and great uncle to Willow Rose. His beloved partner/wife of 22-years Sandy Muniz, her boys Ryan Churchfield (Laura), papa to Reno, and Rory Churchfield (Courtney), and he left behind numerous aunts, cousins, and friends. Mark served four years in the United States Navy, after graduating High School in 1976. Mark loved spending time with his family, riding his Harley, and trips to Half Moon Bay, and going to the mountains. Marky you are missed indubitably (one of his favorite words)!
Mark was the sole provider due to the COVID pandemic, and Mark's sister has set-up a GoFundMe to help Sandy Muniz. Here is the link if you would like to make a contribution: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mark-alarcon039s-family
. Unfortunately, due to COVID the family is unable to hold a Celebration of Life at this time. View the online memorial for Mark "Marky" Alarcon