Mark Anania
Dec. 12, 1952 - Nov. 10, 2019
Oakland
Mark David Anania passed away on November 10th at the age of 66 from complications from renal disease. He was born December 12th, 1952 in Stockton, California and moved to Berkeley when he was five years old. His father, Dr. Pasquale Anania, taught philosophy at Cal and around the family dinner table. These lively dinner time debates shaped Mark's world view and greatly influenced his character and his approach to fatherhood. He attended Berkeley High School and graduated from UC Berkeley. He earned an MBA from St. Mary's University later in life.
Upon completing his undergraduate studies, Mark was hired by Pacific Bell as a financial analyst eventually becoming Director of Access Financial Management. Mark was very much a people person and he thrived working with large groups of people on complex projects. Additionally, through his job he met the love of his life, his wife Elizabeth Anania (nee Griffith) in 1989. They would spend 30 happy years together, all in the Bay Area with the exception of a six year period where their jobs temporarily relocated them to Atlanta.
After 25 years of service, Mark officially retired from the phone company in 2000. After Sept 11, 2001 Mark felt a strong urge to give back to his country. After briefly teaching math at a high school in Hayward, at the age 52 Mark fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a federal law enforcement officer for CBP. Mark took great pride in the work he did while at CBP and he valued the experience and the friendships he made along the way. (Also, he really liked having a badge and a gun.) After 10 years of service, Mark officially retired for a second time in 2014.
Outside of work, Mark was an avid Cal Rugby and Cal Football fan, and he had season tickets to the Oakland Raiders for years with two of his lifelong friends Glenn Franzen and Jerry Figone. Before games the gang would gather at Ole's in Alameda for breakfast before heading to the Coliseum to hopefully catch a win or, more often than not, commiserate over yet another loss. He looked forward to his weekly coffee meetings with his other retired buddies to discuss current events and hopefully inject a little humor into an otherwise bleak news cycle. In his younger years he loved to fly his Cessna airplane, was a competitive runner, and held black belts in several different martial arts. More recently he cherished time spent time with family, he often played guitar badly (his words), and he especially enjoyed weekend walks with his mother and traveling, hiking, and cooking with his wife.
Mark will be remembered for his empathy, intellect, and generosity toward loved ones. As his friend Jerry put it, "We were reminded often how fortunate we are to have Mark and his family as life long friends. He was true and loyal. He was extraordinarily bright and as always uncompromising in his quest for the truth and solutions. His memory will be cherished."
Mark is survived by his mother Ramona Anania, his wife Elizabeth Anania, his daughter Veronica Anania (Thomas Lease) and her mother Lorie Campbell, his sister Karen Vladyka, his niece Amanda Barth, and nephews Brian and Robert Vladyka .
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Pasquale Anania, his younger brother Carl Anania, and his older sister Linda Anania.
No official services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund, The SPCA, or to Cal Rugby.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019