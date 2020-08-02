1/1
Mark Campbell
1955 - 2020
Feb. 9, 1955 - July 27, 2020
Danville
Mark was born in Salt Lake City, UT, and first moved to the Bay Area as a toddler. He moved to Walnut Creek and then to Danville where he attended middle school and high school (Monte Vista '73). He attended the University of Utah where he studied geology and became an expert skier. His love of skiing led him to avalanche school and helicopter skiing in the Ruby mountains (NV). Mark was a self confessed "rock hound" and spent many years in the mining industry searching for minerals in Nevada and other places across the country. He finished his career doing environmental testing/surveillance for the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Harry Campbell. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Campbell, brother Scot Campbell (Linda), sister Arden Bitondo Campbell, nephew Caulin Campbell (Gwen) and nieces Caitlin Sheets (Matt), Michelle Ertola (Brad), Angela Bitondo, Ellen Campbell, Nicole Bitondo and Lori Stevens (Christian).
Mark will be interred at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial park in Ogden UT. He will be missed by his family and countless friends.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
