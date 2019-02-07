Home

Mar. 22, 1955 - Jan.25, 2019
Goiania, Brazil
Mark Dietrich, 63, was born in Bangor, ME on March 22, 1955. He grew up in Orrington, ME, the son of Albert and Dr. Mary Dietrich of Harborside. He lived in Richmond and El Cerrito. He found great comfort and friendship from his cancer support group in the Bay Area. He is survived by his wife, Ney Cavalcante of Brazil; step-daughter Ursula Cavalcante of San Diego, CA, his relatives in Maine, two children and six grandchildren.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
