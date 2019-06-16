Mark Edward Dutra

May 29, 1952 - May 6, 2019

Resident of Clearlake

Mark passed away peacefully in Napa, CA with his brother, Matthew, his sister, Carol, and a ceramic walrus by his side. He was born at Hayward Hospital and spent the majority of his life in Union City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Edward Dutra and Roselyn Medeiros Dutra. He is survived by his siblings, Carol Dutra-Vernaci and Matthew Dutra, and their spouses. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, god children and his two cats, Kitty and Kat. Mark was a proud graduate of James Logan High School, Class of 1970 and went on to earn a B.A.degree in Psychology. He ran his own income tax practice for over 45 years. He enjoyed attending all Logan events for many years. Mark was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking pictures of friends, family, sporting events, and concerts. He traveled the world in search of the best location to photograph eclipses. His last eclipse, Oregon in 2017, was where he started making plans to see the eclipse in Chile in 2024. His final adventure was last year traveling with his siblings to the Azores, the islands of their grandparents and great grandparents. Mark's wish was to have his final resting place be with his Grandpa Dutra. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church 703 C Street Union City, CA. Internment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward with Grandpa Dutra. Reception following at Holly Community Center 31600 Alvarado Blvd, Union City. Per Mark's style, attire should be Hawaiian or Tank Top (T shirt), shorts, and flip flops or very casual. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mark's favorite charity: The Marine Mammal Center 2000 Bunker Rd. Fort Cronkhite Sausalito, CA 94965. On the memo line write Mark E. Dutra or go online.





