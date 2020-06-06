Mark MetchoMay 30, 1955 - May 11, 2010Resident of Concord, CA.On May 11, 2020, Mark Alan Metcho departed the playing field of this life. God having drafted him to play on his heavenly team. Mark was 64 years old.Mark was a life-long bachelor and the eldest son of John Metcho and Jean Metcho (both deceased). Mark is survived by his brother, Matt Metcho (Karen), his sister, Stephanie Linam (Brad), his nephew, Jeffrey Metcho, and his niece, Erin Kerst (Kevin).A long-time resident of Concord, Mark attended Queen of All Saints Elementary School and De La Salle High School where he played basketball and served as the student manager of both the basketball and track teams. Mark was also the President of the Chess Club and graduated with honors. Mark went on to college and received a business degree from U.C. Berkeley. He furthered his education by earning an MBA from San Francisco State University.Mark was a proud brother in the Gamma Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, deservedly earning the nickname "Shortcut" as Mark knew the quickest routes around the Cal campus, even if it meant walking through a building to get to the other side. Although Shortcut trying to find where he parked his car was sometimes a whole other story! As an alum, Mark faithfully served for over thirty years on the Board of Directors of the Gamma Chapter Housing Corporation. His fraternity brothers will be forever grateful for his long and faithful service.Mark was a dedicated employee and worked in the finance departments for several companies in the Bay Area and most recently was working at United Technologies, Inc. in Fairfield.At a young age, Mark learned the true value of a buck and was always a recipient of a good deal.You could say that Mark's true passions were sports and music but those were just avenues for Mark to share good times with friends and family. Mark was a devoted Cal football season ticket holder. Go Bears! Okay, not always good times with Cal football, but there was no one better to commiserate a loss with than Mark.During NFL season, Mark would gather with his extended family to watch 49ers games. He was also a devoted and knowledgeable Giants and Warriors fan, and would frequently analyze the nuances of the game for family and friends. Mark was "the Commish" for his baseball and football fantasy leagues, which have operated for almost 40 years.By his nature, Mark was analytical and a master of trivia, especially music trivia. Name a 70's band, Mark could tell you all about them. He enjoyed attending rock concerts any night of the week. Mark and his friend, Al, knew the inside track on the concert ticket distribution system and would have the best seats to many major concerts.Mark also loved statistics and was an avid fan of astronomy. He enjoyed hosting and playing poker games and was a pinball wizard.In his later years, Mark lived with his nephew, Jeff, and his two cats, Gracie and Olive.We will miss Mark's friendship and companionship, but we will always remember his light-hearted personality and positive spirit.Just one question: does God allow blackjack and card-counting in heaven?And we will all remember there are 13 reasons why Mark is now with the angels.Due to the Covid-19 situation, an appropriate memorial service will take place at a later time.