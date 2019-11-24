East Bay Times Obituaries
Mark Moreci


1959 - 2019
Mark Moreci
Feb 1959 - Nov 2019
Resident of Concord
Mark grew up in Millbrae CA with his sister Patty, brother Steven, and parents (Jack and Grace). He served his country in the Navy and worked 30 years for United Airlines. Mark was a quiet man who cherished family, baseball, and traveling. Mark is survived by his siblings, wife Dee, daughter Laura, son-in-law Luis, grandson Vladimir, a large and loving extended family, and many friends. He will be greatly missed. Private services were held. Donations in Mark's memory may be made to .


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
