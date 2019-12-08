|
|
Mark Porter
May 14, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2019
Pleasanton
Born, raised in KY. BS MS PhD from M.I.T. Husband of 50 yr to Carol Porter (d. 2009). Dad to Greg Porter and Tim Porter. Grand Dad to Emily Porter, Sarah Porter, Jake Porter, Jordan Porter. R&D VP for Nuclepore. Elder for Fairhaven Bible Chapel. 11/14 1:30 PM Memorial Services at, donations to Valley Bible Church, 7106 Johnson Dr, Pleasanton, which he Co-founded and for which he was Sr Pastor
View the online memorial for Mark Porter
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019