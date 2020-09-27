Mark "Coach" UhrenholtJuly 28, 1950 - September 3, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAMark "Coach" Uhrenholt tragically passed away on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2020. Born July 28th, 1950, Mark resided in Walnut Creek, CA with his beloved wife, Linda of 35 years and the dog he adored, Teddy Bear.Mark graduated from Walnut Creek's Del Valle High in 1968 as an outstanding student athlete. The Contra Costa Times wrote an article about the athletes that graduated from Del Valle HS. Mark was mentioned as a fierce competitor, but the writer stated Mark emphatically expressed that his teammates inspiration helped create that "Spirit of Competition and his success was a team effort." He will forever be remembered as someone who exemplified kindness, humility and a genuine heart.Mark went on to graduate with a degree from the University of California, Davis leaving behind a sports legacy as a decorated football and wrestling student athlete. He treasured his lifelong U.C. Aggie team friendships. From all over the country, tributes to Mark from those teammates have been too numerous to count. They have been inspiring, helping those who loved him grieve. "Once an Aggie, Always an Aggie."He pursued a long successful career as a high school educator, administrator and dedicated head football and wrestling coach in the Williams, San Ramon Valley Unified and the Acalanes Union School Districts. He inspired and guided students to be the best that they could be. He taught his players that discipline, teamwork, and honor meant more in life than just winning. He was a dedicated mentor, guide and support to his students. He enjoyed the friendship, rivalry and comradery of his coaching colleagues and athletes, past and present. One of those coaches said of Mark, "I heard the same opinions as I felt whenever his name was brought up. Uhrenholt…there is nobody who works harder, could be more loyal, or could be a better leader for our students and athletes." Handing the neighbor's daughter her diploma brought him joy and tears.He was an avid sports fan; the TV rarely left the ESPN channel. Mark met the love of his life, Linda whom on their first date June 21st, 1985 bought her a romantic dinner of hotdogs at the Oakland Coliseum, Field Level Seats, watching the Oakland A's pound the Cleveland Indians 9-1. He drove her to the game in his bright orange truck with the license plate reading "Humbaby" which was a SF Giants baseball slogan. Football was his real passion though and it was a good thing since his wife, Linda was an Ohio State Buckeye football fanatic!Mark had a love affair with ice cream, any kind would do as long as it was the biggest bowl of ice cream and not the vegetable beet ice cream Linda once served. If there wasn't any ice cream in the house, he'd take a pomegranate popsicle instead. Along with ice cream, he favored an ice-cold IPA alongside a plate of juicy tender porkchops or grilled burnt chicken.He took pleasure in going to the movies to watch every sports drama "Rocky" film; even taking his mother-in-law with him to watch "Creed." If Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A. happened to be on the radio, Marvin Gaye's "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" or Garth Brooks "Friends in Low Places", you can bet Mark would try his darndest to sing along.Spending a total of 2 hours at the fitness gym, Club Sport on a daily basis was a normal routine for Mark. He was ardently devoted to fitness. Mark's most enjoyable form of shopping was for workout clothes. T-shirts, ball caps, shorts and casual clothes made up of his side of the closet! His signature outfit would include his favorite sports team insignias such as the San Francisco Forty-Niners, San Francisco Giants, U.C. Davis Football and even something with a Buckeye logo to appease his wife!He shared a deep and abiding love for the times spent in Ohio with his wife's family and relatives. Even when they all dressed up in silly costumes through the years at Christmas such as snowmen and Christmas trees he participated. Mark had many a good time with his Ohio friends he made along the way, sharing laughter and fun. For more than 30 years he enjoyed his morning coffee with an eclectic, loving group of friends laughing or discussing why the 49ers lost a game.Retired life allowed him to mentor young school administrators and continue coaching football at Las Lomas HS in Walnut Creek."He was a class act and will be fondly remembered for his decency and mentorship. Coach Uhrenholt connected with players in a way that made them the best they could be and stayed in contact to check their welfare after they moved on to pursue their dreams."Mark is survived by his wife, who deeply and fiercely misses him but knows in her heart Mark's presence will be there to support her through the years to come. His dog, Teddy is lost without his cuddling and can't figure out where to take his toy Lambchop. He is also survived by numerous friends and family whose names would fill pages; he loved them all so very much. Linda is sure he is talking sports while being reunited with Ziggy the dog he loved so much.Mark had a favorite saying and in his memory; "Do the right thing. Treat others how you want to be treated. Help make the world a better place."