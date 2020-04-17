|
Chef Mark William Davis
9/23/1957 - 2/11/2020
Walnut Creek and South Lake Tahoe
Mark died at his Walnut Creek home after a short and valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. His untimely death has left such a hole in his family and friends lives. He was 62.
Mark was born in Oakland to William and Patricia Davis. After several years in San Lorenzo, CA, the family moved to their present family residence in Walnut Creek. Mark attended St. Mary's school, Buena Vista and was a football player at Del Valle High School class of 76. After graduation, he followed his passion for cooking and was hired in the kitchens of the casinos in Reno, NV. There he went to the University of Nevada for his culinary degree. He then worked in various restaurants and casinos there and in South Lake Tahoe where he met and married Kim Carlson. The two then headed to Ft. Myers, FL. where they worked at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Naples. In this 5-star setting, he learned hospitality techniques and polished his skills at Garde Manger with ice and tallow carvings. His daughter, Kelli Ann was born there. The family then returned to California where Mark found a position that he found much to his liking.
The new job was a change in his culinary life. No more in the hot and steamy kitchens of hotels but in the hot and studious kitchens of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Mark loved to teach culinary skills and professionalism to students both young and older. He eventually became the Executive Chef of the Academy. After a while the mountains called, and they bought a home in Truckee, CA where Kim started a day care center. The years went by as Kelli grew up and went to Truckee High School. Then Mark and Kim separated and divorced, and Mark returned to Walnut Creek for his new job in the Arts Institute in San Francisco as Director of Culinary Art. He stayed with the Institute until it closed. Mark was then able to pursue his dream of having his own restaurant, he rented some space in South Lake Tahoe where he established the Tahoe Pourhouse. The Pourhouse was a self-dispensing wine bar with fine food which quickly grew in popularity with locals and tourists alike. Unfortunately, it had been open only a year and a half before Mark's passing and the business will be sold. Mark also joined the staff of the Lake Tahoe Community College to teach culinary arts and hospitality but served only a semester before his illness. During his career, he earned several awards for excellence including Chef of the Year from the Chef's Association of San Francisco.
Well, that was his working life and career. But there are weekends where Mark's other talents shone. His advocation was ice carving. From Garde Manger at the Ritz, he went into ice carving competition in many arenas. He competed in the winter Olympics in Japan and Salt Lake City. He also showed his talents in numerous other competitions in the US and carved professionally in China and Germany. But the ultimate competitions were in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the World Ice Art Championships. There, using huge blocks of ice, he and his team would carve a near life size carousel, a mammoth, ski mobiles and abstracts. They often were awarded the People's Choice Award. He also loved camping and backpacking where his cooking skills added spice and variety to the menu. He climbed and skied Mt. Shasta on the winter slopes of the Eastern side.He climbed Mr. Rainier and the Grand Teton and Mt. Whitney from the Western side. He built decks and tree houses, painted his daughter's first truck, built and paddled a canoe, painted watercolors, was an avid fisherman, gardened, earned a master's degree, and made cheese and beer. He liked people and parties and it showed. What a guy, a gentle giant. Goodbye Mark. We love you.
Mark leaves behind his daughter, Kelli and her mother Kim, his sisters Lauren Davis and Eileen Trunnell, a nurse who was our rock of strength during Mark's illness, his father, William and two godchildren. It's time to celebrate Mark but the times preclude it now so it will be later. Announcements will be made for his celebration of life through his Facebook page so that his friends, colleagues, students, mentors, and others can all be in attendance. If you wish to donate, do so to the . His family wish to thank the doctors and staffs of Diablo Valley Oncology and Hematology, John Muir Medical Center, and the Hospice of the East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020