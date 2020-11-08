Mark William KleisathAugust 31, 1948 - November 3, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CA72 Years Young. The love of his life was the sea. Being in water gave him a smile that would light up anyone's heart. You could always find him "chefing" inthe kitchen, warming our hearts and stomachs with Thanksgiving turkey, abalone, and his homegrown vegetables. His generosity shined when he made green juice for neighbors who were ill. He was a gentle and patient teacher of scuba diving, gardening, and woodworking to friends new and old. He never met a stranger.Mark was our own George Bailey from "It's a Wonderful Life." He inspired hope and dispelled fear as he built his own mortgage loan company, keeping people in their homes. He always said that foreclosing was very hard to do. When it was imminent, he helped people transition with dignity and respect. His vitality and life force were so strong that most found it hard to believe he had cancer. Just weeks before his death, he was still relishing in EPIC scuba and freediving adventures with his children. Yo ho!He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his patient and resilient wife of 45 years Monica, his daughter and enthusiastic healer Michelle, and his son, best friend & fellow sailor Chris. Beloved son of (the late) Marilyn, he is survived by his father Bill, dearest sisters Drucie, Suzie, Robin, and Marilee, daughters-in-law Chilan and Ashley, and grandchildren Sonmai, Elise, and Zoe. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.Thank you dad for preparing the way and teaching us not to fear death. It was always a marvelous night for a moondance. We will miss you Abalone Mark.