Grace Bible Church
40 Cleaveland Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Pleasant Hill, CA
Mark William Snedeker


1956 - 2019
Mark William Snedeker Obituary
Mark William Snedeker
April 7, 1956 - July 14, 2019
Concord
Mark passed away peacefully ending his battle with Alzheimer's. He was a 1974 graduate of Concord High School and worked for Chevron for over 30 years. He also volunteered with many organizations in the community.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and brother in law Frank. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, father Bill, children Sarah(Matt), Garrett(Britney), Heather, Jacquie(Mike), Greg(Iara), Stephanie, Wyatt(Andrea), brother Scott(Christy), sister Linda, 9 grandkids, extended family and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 5th at 11 am at Grace Bible Church in Pleasant Hill.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019
