Marlene Bishop

Nov. 29, 1949 - May 16, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Marlene Yvette Bishop (nee Shelton), 69, peacefully passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born on November 29, 1949 in Darby, PA and grew up in Yeadon, PA, where she graduated from Yeadon High School in 1967. A prodigious believer in education, Marlene received a Bachelor of Arts in Individual and Family Studies from Penn State in 1970, a Juris Doctorate of the Law from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 1980, and a Masters in Health Administration from Pfeiffer University in 2010. In 1986, she married Bishop Cecil Bishop, Presiding Prelate (Ret.) and former Senior Bishop of the AME Zion Church. Together they had 2 children and raised them in Charlotte, NC. Marlene worked as an attorney in California, Washington DC, and North Carolina. Throughout her decades-long legal career she dedicated herself to ensuring justice and fairness for all that she represented. She also partnered with her husband in Episcopal ministry in the AME Zion Church for 18 years, with service on the Executive Board of the AME Zion Church, as Missionary Supervisor, Women's Home & Overseas Missionary Society, retiring in 2004 as Dean of Missionary Supervisors. She held memberships in innumerable legal and professional organizations. Marlene was a warm and kind individual who loved people and cherished her role as wife and mother. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Bishop Cecil Bishop (Ret.). Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memories is her son, Jason Ryan Bishop; her daughter, Dana Elizabeth Bishop; and, a large community of other family members and friends.

A service to celebrate her life is noon, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Trinity AME Zion Church, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be directly before the service from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Long and Son Mortuary Service in Charlotte, NC is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to Dana Bishop, P.O. Box 78535, Charlotte, NC 28271-7035





