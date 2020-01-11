|
Marlene Cecilia Quezada
Sept. 5, 1935 - Dec. 29, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Marlene Quezada passed away peacefully at age 84. She was married for 65 years to Barney Quezada, who also passed away this year. They raised 3 sons; Paul, daughter in law, Doreen, Jeff (deceased), daughter in law, Sherry (deceased), & Phil, daughter in law, Marcy. Marlene was a devoted grandmother to Shannon, Stephanie, Vincent, Vanessa, Misha & Brian. She was a great grandmother to Sean, Kayley, Jenna, Landon, Tori, Dominic, Danika, Hayley, Preston, & Mason. She is survived by sisters, Bobbi Garcia & Henrietta Crowell. Her life was filled with her family. She attended all the basketball & baseball games with Barney, watching their sons through grade school to high school.
Marlene was a member of the Elks Club with her husband, Barney. She loved traveling, cruises, playing bingo, gambling, while enjoying trips to Reno & Indian Casinos. Marlene worked as a Bookkeeper for many years as well as an administrator for General Electric in Oakland. She continued having lunch with friends of GE until recently. She was very helpful with people in Mission Bay Park with her husband & where her parents, as well as other family members lived. She also worked retail in her early years of marriage.
Family & friends are invited to attend her memorial Mass at 10:30am, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, 1662 Manor Blvd. San Leandro. Marlene will be missed by her family & numerous friends. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to the or to in Marlene's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020