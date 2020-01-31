|
|
Marlene Curry
Feb. 3, 1936 - Jan. 26, 2020
Resident of Tracy
Marlene was born, raised and lived 82 of her 83 years in The Centerville District of Fremont, California. She attended Centerville Grammar School and Washington High School. She earned her BA in Education at San Jose State College, and her MS in Education at United States International University.
Her 40 year career in education touched the lives of more than 11,000 students and families. 39 of those years where spent at Centerville Junior High School. Twenty of those years were passionately devoted to helping students appreciate and enjoy mathematics. She was a beloved and respected member of the staff and community. Her passions were music, mathematics, and teaching.
Marlene leaves behind a loving husband, George; in-law's Peggy, Bob, Nancy, Mike, and Jan; nieces & nephews Lesley, Ian, Tina, Brian, Tom, Laverne, Tracy, Andrew, and JoElyn. Services will be February 4, 2020. Rosary at 11:30, mass at 12:00 at Holy Spirit Church , 37588 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, California. Following the mass, internment will be at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward , California. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Alzheimer's fund or local cancer fund.
She will be missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020