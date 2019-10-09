|
Marlene DiGrazia
Aug. 16, 1943 - Oct. 4, 2019
San Leandro
Marlene Crawford Di Grazia passed away surrounded by family in San Leandro, CA on October 4, 2019 from complications related to Alzheimer's. She was 76 years old. Marlene Mather Crawford was born August 16, 1943 in Washington D.C. to Robert "Brace" and Marjorie Crawford, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James Di Grazia, and their three children – John Di Grazia (Len), Kelly Di Grazia, and Dominic Di Grazia (Tammi). Proud grandma to Dylan Di Grazia and Sydney Di Grazia.
As a child, Marlene and her older sister Roanna spent time in Washington, D.C. and in Iola, Kansas where her aunt and uncle had a farm. Her family eventually moved to Southern California where she attended Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra. After graduating, Marlene went to University of California at Berkeley where she met the love of her life, Jim, and received her degree in Journalism.
Marlene's passion was helping others, and she had a special devotion to children. After marrying and raising their children and being an active volunteer, Marlene went back to school and received her teaching credential from Cal State East Bay. During this time, she was a librarian at Head Royce School in Oakland and a substitute teacher. She landed at Joseph Azevedo Elementary School in Fremont and taught there and at other area schools for 14 years until she retired.
Marlene was an exceptionally unselfish person and was always ready to help others. She was also an accomplished cook and baker and enjoyed a variety of outdoors activities with her husband, especially hiking and sightseeing in national parks.
There will be a mass and reception on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:30am at Church of the Assumption (510-352-1537), 1100 Fulton Ave. San Leandro, CA 94577. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marlene's name to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019