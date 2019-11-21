|
Marlene Grant
March 24, 1938 - November 15, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Marlene passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Marlene is supported by her sister Carol Herrera, brother Don Grant and proceeded in death by her brother Marshall Grant, brother Bob Grant and sister Bonnie Andersen.
Marlene was raised in Oakland and later moved to Castro Valley where she spent the remainder of her life. After high school, Marlene worked as a Dental Receptionist then later on to work at Motor News as a secretary. She ended her career working at Grocery Outlet for 23 years as their executive assistant. Marlene considered everyone there as her extended family.
Marlene's fondest memories were taking vacations to Hawaii, weekends in Reno and Spring Training in Arizona cheering on her Oakland A's. Marlene loved to watch the Warriors play and was also a big fan of the Oakland Raiders. She loved working in her garden, shopping and spending time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the: Kaiser Hayward Hospice, 30116 Eigenbrodt Way, Union City, CA 94587. In care of Marlene Grant.
Services will be held at Three Crosses Church in Castro Valley on Monday, November 25, at 1 o'clock. Reception immediately following.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019