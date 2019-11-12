|
|
Marlene Sandra Micco
July 24, 1933 ~ May 22, 2019
Resident of Fremont, California
Born Marlene Sandra Golbert in Duluth Minnesota to Sam and Rose Golbert, her family relocated to Oakland California in 1946 where Marlene met three lifelong friends at Frick Junior High School: Joyce, Nadine and Joanne. Her brother Allen Everett was born in 1948 and she helped raise him for the first three years, more like a son than a brother. In 1949, Marlene met her future husband, Frank Richard Micco at Castlemont High School. She graduated in 1951 and they married February 24th 1952. The next four years were spent with Frank in the US Air Force, traveling around the USA. First to Keesler A.F.B. Biloxi Mississippi, where Frank became an air traffic controller, then to Pinecastle A.F.B. Orlando Florida where daughter Faith Ellen was born September 9th 1953. Next cross country to Geiger A.F.B. Spokane Washington where son Anthony Aaron "Andy" was born February 24th 1956 at Fairchild A.F.B. Quite a noisy fourth wedding anniversary gift! Finally, civilian life with a short stay in Denver before settling in Fremont California in 1960 to raise the family. She worked as a classroom aide at what is now Glankler Early Learning Center School in Fremont for a few years, and loved her time with her young charges.
Marlene never met a stranger. She met people at the grocery store, doctors' waiting rooms and even service people on the phone. After a short introduction, people with problems would unload on her, she would be inviting them to dinner and they would become fast friends. When Faith and Andy were in school, their friends would come to her for advice, usually girl-boy advice and many remained friends with her until she died. She loved people so much, she had "adopted children" of all ages whom she cared about, fed and worried over. She stood up for people as needed and championed for them. People knew when they were loved by Marlene. Her favorite titles and cherished roles were mom to Faith and Andy and Bobbi (Jewish term for grandmother) to AJ, Dayna, Mia and Olivia. She had an especially close relationship with granddaughter Dayna, who spent many nights at her grandparent's home from toddlerhood through out-of- state college and beyond. Those two were happiest when they were together cooking, baking, crocheting, discussing recipes, sewing and eating popcorn while watching old movies. Two peas in a pod.In 1996, Marlene's heart was broken and never properly healed when her beloved son Andy would die at age 40 in a car accident. Life would never again be as beautiful for her.
Marlene had a deep appreciation for good food and was an excellent cook/baker, attested to by everyone she fed. She had a good eye for home renovations, was a talented crocheter and seamstress. She was a child of the Great Depression and was thrifty and never in debt. She loved to talk on the phone, was never at a loss for words and was working on learning to master Facebook, texting and email at the end of her life so she could keep up with her friends and the times.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank Micco of Fremont, daughter Faith Micco of Martinez, granddaughters Mia Ariel Silvani and Dayna Elaine Silvani both of Eugene Oregon. Also survived by grandson Alexander Justin "AJ"Micco (Andrea) and granddaughter Olivia Rae O'Brien (Jason) and great granddaughters Liliane Micco and Evangeline O'Brien, all of Las Vegas.Also survived by nephew Brett David Golbert (Karla) and great niece Audrey and great nephew Avi, of Anaheim Hills. Predeceased by son Andy Micco and brother Allen Golbert. Marlene also deeply loved her Papillon dogs and is survived by Biskit and predeceased by Muffin.
Lastly, to Dr. Dianne Martin of Washington Township Medical foundation, thanks for years of compassionate care, not just for body but for the soul. Marlene got very close to Dr. Dianne and loved it when Dr. Martin referred to her as "my California mother."
View the online memorial for Marlene Sandra Micco
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 12, 2019