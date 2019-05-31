Marlin Ray Frankin

Resident of Minden, NV

Marlin Ray Franklin of Minden, NV, aged 77 years, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 20, 2019. He is survived by two brothers: Michael Lee Franklin of Pinole, CA and Randall Franklin of Richmond, CA, four nieces and one nephew. He is also survived by his lifelong partner Janet F. Franklin of Minden, NV.

Marlin was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Trenton, MO. His parents were Raymond and Irene Franklin of El Sobrante, CA. He graduated from De Anza High School and served in the U.S. Army in both Germany and Korea. He worked for nearly 30 years for PG&E as a gas serviceman retiring in 2003 and then moved from Hercules, CA to Minden, NV. Marlin obtained his pilots license and enjoyed flying. He was an avid golfer and after retirement, built stage sets for small theatres in the SF Bay Area.

Private family memorial services are pending and will occur in the SF Bay Area later this year. Donations may be made to your .





