Marlyn Diaz
Livermore
Mrs. Marlyn Jane Diaz died peacefully in her home on Sunday July 21, 2019, after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was sixty three years old.
Marlyn is survived by her mother, Maria Fortes; husband, Jimmy Diaz; child, Kaycie Kaeding; grandchild, Korver Kaeding; siblings, Sam Fortes, Adrian Fortes, Eileen Quero, and James Fortes from Livermore, California.
She is remembered as a generous, witty and loyal woman who deeply loved her family and friends. Helping others and keeping family together were key ideals Marlyn held throughout her life. She was an active and dedicated member of Saint Michael Catholic Church and the Livermore Filipino- American (Fil-Am) Organization.
Her viewing is scheduled on August 22nd at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore from 4:00pm – 6:00pm, rosary at 6:00pm – 7:00pm, and final viewing from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. Her funeral is scheduled on August 23rd at 10:30am at Saint Michael Catholic Church with a reception to follow at Elks Lodge, Livermore, California. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marlyn's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kaycie Kaeding at 1639 5th Street, Livermore CA 94550 for Bark For Life of Silicon Valley North, or make donations online for team #MarsStrong. The family would like to thank Dr. Kavitha Raj, Stanford Health Care, Hallway Healthcare, and Kaiser Permanente for their effort and dedication.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019