Marsha Patterson

Sept. 14, 1950 - Feb. 08, 2019

Walnut Creek

Marsha was born in Ann Arbor, MI and grew up in Wrentham, MA, suburban Boston. She graduated from King Philip Regional High School, class of 1968; then studied Physical Therapy in Sargent College at Boston University, obtaining Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in 1972 and 1977, respectively.

Marsha moved to the San Francisco Bay Area shortly after finishing school, where she met and married her husband of 36 years. She thrived in her profession as a physical therapist, working at hospitals and opening her own clinic; until her career was cut short by a stroke, leaving her confined to a wheelchair for some 29 years.

This only slowed her down a little, though. She continued her passion in physical therapy through her school and professional organizations; developed her strong interest in the education of young children; was active in the local stroke support group; joined her husband in amateur radio activities; and taught Sunday school at her church, among many other things. Not satisfied with all that, Marsha went back to school, earning a second Master's degree in 2005; this one in Elementary Teacher Education. She then worked as a substitute teacher and a tutor. Marsha fought every day since she became disabled to get better; to walk more, be more independent and get stronger. She was her own best therapist.

Marsha beat back numerous threats to her health over the years, and fought her last battle for over a month before the pneumonia and its complications finally prevailed.

The daughter of the late Robert Alsworth and Lois Stafford, she is survived by her husband Mike; children Brayden and Marleigh; brother Gene Alsworth; sister Carla Alsworth; a large number of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and countless friends, many of whom are family in spirit.

A Celebration of Marsha's Life will be held April 13. Please email [email protected] for details.

Marsha never stopped being a physical therapist in her heart. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, contributions to support the education of future generations of therapists at her alma mater can be made through the web site: https://www.bu.edu/sargent/alumni/impact/giving/. Please specify Sargent College on the form. Or you may send a note to the above address for other methods.





