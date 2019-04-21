Resources More Obituaries for Marsha Polk-Townsend Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marsha Polk-Townsend

Resident of Oakland, California

Marsha Polk-Townsend was a phenomenal woman. Living her life with gusto on every front. Her passion was cooking, which developed at an early age standing on a chair at the stove stirring a pot, next to her mother. She learned many things from her mom, like how to sew, minor carpentry, and making homemade plum wine. Her mom was a woman she truly adored.

Marsha was also multifaceted, learning everything she could from the myriad of multicultural friendships she cultivated like a sponge she absorbed that knowledge that would ultimately define her, like her love for the theatre, architecture, fashion and art. She was a true foodie and the "Queen of Networking" although a good "burger" was her food of choice.

Marsha's passion for cooking led her to the California Culinary Academy where she honed her cooking skills and became the first African American woman to graduate. Armed with her diploma and certification Marsha and a few of her culinary classmates were amongst those selected with other chef luminaries to prepare the post Oscar dinner for the Academy of Awards for three years in a row 1990–1993. Marsha stepped out on faith and opened her catering business RSVP with the loving support of her family. Starting out catering from her home kitchen she as she grew her business and moved into her own facility handling multiple events with flare, professionalism and grace that only she possesses. She also taught cooking classes and hosted children birthday events there for those who wanted to have something different. Eventually as Marsha developed health problems, she was forced to pass the torch of her business to her son, Morgan, who like his Mom developed a passion for food and was also a graduate of the California Culinary Academy.

Becoming a recognized member of the Bay Area business community, her

accomplishments were acknowledged in our local paper. Catering an event for the Alameda County Food Bank led Marsha to her philanthropy. She became deeply involved working with them on various projects to feed the elderly and the poor.

This led Marsha to her involvement with the Oakland White Elephant Sale, where she increased her knowledge on furniture, jewelry and different types of art.

Marsha was as passionate about her family as her cooking. Her husband Leonard "Nero" of 35 years was her true partner, her children Tiffany, Tito and Morgan, her grandchildren Nathan, Naomi, Tyler and Naeem. She's leaving her sister Cecilia, her children and grandchildren, her brother Artie, her uncle Marzell and his wife Barbara, and a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Marsha was a great hostess as we know from the many parties, she's had over the years so let's celebrate in the words of Maya Angelou a true woman "Phenomenally"!

Marsha Polk-Townsend's final generous act was to give the gift of sight through cornea donation to the "Sightlife Foundation".

