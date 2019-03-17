Marshall Garcia

Hayward

Marshall (Marcelo) Garcia died peacefully at home among family in Hayward on March 9th, 2019. Marshall was born in San Francisco on Nov. 22,1926, the son of Michael and Isabelle Garcia both immigrants from Spain. Spanish was his first language and at age 6 learned to speak English so he could start grade school. Marshall was raised in San Francisco until age 15 when his parents moved to Oakland. He graduated from Castlemont High in 1944 and at the age of 18 joined the Merchant Marines. He served one year and then enlisted in the United States Army in 1945. He served during World War II and spent time in Korea. He enjoyed telling stories about his army days and was always proud that he had served. In 1949, he met his future wife, Adela "Della" Robles. They were married on June 10, 1951 and settled in Hayward. Their 40 years together brought adventure, fun times and wonderful family memories. In 1953, he became an electrician with Local 595. He started with St. Francis Electric and then worked for various companies throughout his career. He was always proud to say he helped wire the Oakland Coliseum, the Clorox Building in Oakland and other large developments within the Bay Area. In 1978 mom and dad moved to Mesa, Arizona where they lived until 1985 and then eventually returned to Hayward.

Retirement brought new adventures for Marshall. He started golfing, enjoyed travels around the world and one of his favorite hobbies was woodworking. Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Della, in 1991. He will be dearly missed by his family: Randi Correia (Brad), Robin Parenti (Raymond), and his son David; his grandchildren: Chris (Arla), Ashley (Ryan), Allison, Lauren, Michael, Dylan, and Madison; great grandchildren: Emma, Ella, Addison, Conrad, Mia, and his sister, Elizabeth Ritter of Fremont and sister-in-law, Marie Garcia formerly of San Leandro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, 1025 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019,at 11:00 am followed by an 11:45 am Memorial Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA 9452.





