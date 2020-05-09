Martha MarkMay 6, 1938 - March 2, 2020PleasantonMartha D. Mark, 81, of Pleasanton, CA passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on March 2, 2020. Martha was born to Jesse and Viola Scott of Fowler, CA on May 6, 1938. Born and raised in Fowler, she met and married the love of her life, Leonard Mark of Selma, CA in 1957. They soon moved to Pleasanton where they resided for 60 years. They raised their three children, Kelly McDonough, Darin Mark, and Jennifer Hart. Martha had a keen eye for décor and with her husband, they spent a lifetime of making their surroundings beautiful. Music was a big part of her life, as she taught piano lessons and worked with the local school music programs. She was very involved with the Pleasanton Presbyterian Church--she sang solo in the choir, for weddings, and funerals. Additionally, she proudly sang at the Monterey Jazz Festival. At 45, she became a licensed cosmetologist and for over 20 years she had made it her passion to beautify her clients. After formally retiring, she continued accomodating her clients in her home. In her spare time, she constructed the most beautiful designer button bracelets, which she sold and shared with her friends and family. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loyal caregiver LaTanya Belton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lawson Scott, and her husband Leonard Mark.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brain Support Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to easing the brain donation process for families and encouraging research for the cure of neurological diseases:Brain Support NetworkPO Box 7264Menlo Park, CA 94026