Martha NoyesOctober 17, 1919 - November 13, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAMartha went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2020 at her residence, Fremont Retirement Community. She was a wonderfully loved woman that touched so many lives during her 101 years of life. She was a prayer warrior for so many of us and she will be truly missed. October 17,1919 Martha Virginia Van Stone was born in Malta Bend, Missouri. After Martha graduated from high school in 1937 she moved with her parents and brother, Jim, to California and attended Pasadena City College where she met and married Jim Noyes in 1940. Jim volunteered for the Navy in 1941 and was sent to the Naval Air Base in Jacksonville, Florida where he and Martha lived for 2 years. After the war they returned to Southern California where their son, James Gordon, was born in 1946. Jim built their first home in Whittier in 1951, working for his company during the day and working on the house at night and weekends. In 1963 Martha started attending Bible Study Fellowship and worked for Miss Johnson who wrote the lessons. All during their married life Jim and Martha were active in church work and Bible studies. The Pleasanton Evangelical Free Church was started in their home when they lived in Dublin in 1965. Shortly after moving to Fremont in 1973, Jim and Martha went with Thru the Bible Radio on a tour to the Holy Land, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. They volunteered to go to Israel in 1974 to show the Jesus Film for Campus Crusade. Jim went to be with Lord in 1998 and in 2003 Martha sold their home and moved into the Fremont Retirement Community. Martha went on tours and cruises with friends to Alaska, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Panama Canal, China, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Denmark. She was preceded in death by her son, James Gordon, in 1985. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lynda and her grandsons, Kim and Andrew (Liz) and several nieces and nephews. Martha will be interned at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward in a private ceremony. We will have a celebration of life when it is safe to do so.