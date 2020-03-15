|
Martin Johnke
February 22, 1928 - February 12, 2020
Martinez
Martin was born at home with his grandmother as the midwife In Flatwillow, Montana to Otto and Lois Pollock Johnke. As the second of eight children, he was raised on a dry land wheat, cattle and sheep ranch. He graduated from Winnett High School. While earning his BA in Education at University of Montana at Missoula, he taught a memorable year in a one room schoolhouse in Cat Creek , Montana. In 1950 he was drafted into the Marines during the Korean War. While stationed on Treasure Island he met the love of his life, Frances Hicks Hayman. They were married in 1953 in San Francisco. Martin earned a Masters of Education from University of Montana at Missoula and started a career in teaching math. He first began teaching at Coachella Valley High School. One of his proudest accomplishments was being awarded an Academic Year Scholarship by the National Science Foundation in mathematics at Boston College . When the family moved to the Bay Area in 1965, he taught at Mt Diablo High then transferred to the new Concord High School., In 1988, Martin received the Excellence in Education Year award from the Mount Diablo School District . Martin and Fran were dedicated members of Hillcrest Congregational Church in Pleasant Hill where they held many leadership positions. Martin was a lifelong learner and loved to read and travel. His hobbies were restoring furniture and renovating old buildings. He is best remembered as a man of service that was always ready to help others such as ; his students, fellow church members, Boy Scouts, Martinez Historical Society, elderly neighbors, High School reunions and his family. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Congregational Church on April 4 at 11 AM .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020