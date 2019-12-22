|
|
Marvin Blake Starr
May 11, 1928 ~ December 13, 2019
Resident of Alamo, California
Marvin Blake Starr, a resident of Alamo, California for nearly 35 years, died peacefully in his sleep last Friday. He was 91. Marvin is survived by his wife of more than 39 years, Jill, his brother William, his children (and spouses): Karen, Eric (Gayle), and Valerie (Mario); his step-child Kristi (Mike Carter), and grandchildren: Rachael Starr Bruck, Daniel Starr and Nathan Jones.
Marvin was born in the Bronx, in New York City, in 1928. His parents, Harry and Roslyn, and his younger brother Bill, moved to New Rochelle where Marvin entered the local high school. After (barely) graduating, he served in the National Guard. During that time. he met Anita Reizen on a 'blind date, and they wed in September, 1950. After his discharge, Marvin attended Long Island University for a year, when his daughter, Karen arrived in July, 1952.
The family moved to the West Coast and the citrus groves of the San Fernando Valley in 1953, where Dad attended UCLA on the GI Bill. While at UCLA, Marvin co-founded (along with his friend Dave Olson) the Student Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, as well as being active in other campus organizations.
After graduation, Marvin and Anita, and their expanding family (Eric was born in April, 1955), moved to Berkeley, where Marvin attended the University of California, Boalt Hall School of Law. While a law student, Marvin and Harry Miller (his future law partner) concocted a prank on the student body. While both of them were working behind the library desk as student assistants on a rainy, boring Sunday, they decided to insert a bogus card in the card catalogue for the reference books, entitled "Needleman on Mortgages." The resultant chaos, confusion, accusations, rumors and alarm among their fellow classmates were all the more delicious to Marvin and Harry. This prank was memorialized by none other than the Dean of the Law School, William Prosser (and published in the Journal of Legal Education, 1957), and is still retold by students to this day.
Following graduation from law school in 1958, Marvin entered private practice in Oakland, California. Marvin and Anita move their family to Orinda, in 1961. The Starr family now included three children (Valerie was born in March, 1960). Marvin stayed close to his law school friends, and in 1964, he and Harry, and Ed Regalia shortly thereafter, founded the law firm of Miller, Starr & Regalia, in Oakland. With a focus on real estate, the firm flourished and quickly gained prominence throughout California for its expertise and quality.
During the formative years of the law firm, Harry and Marvin decided to write a book on current California real estate law that could service the real estate industry, lawyers and brokers alike. "The Book," as it became known among the industry, grew to be much more than the "handbook" originally intended. The "Current Law of California Real Estate," first published as a three-volume work in 1965-1967, expanded to five volumes by 1977. The Book is now in its 4th edition, and has expanded to 12 volumes. Members of the law firm now serve as the editors of The Book as part of their involvement with the firm. Over the past 50+ years, the treatise is widely-cited and quoted by the California Supreme Court and Appellate Courts. The Book is an enduring legacy of Marvin and his partners to legal and real estate professionals.
Marvin expanded his core real estate practice to include the tax aspects of real estate. A self-taught expert, Marvin applied his practical working knowledge of real estate law to the tax world and became euphemistically known as "Hard Chargin' Marvin" for his aggressive, and ultimately successful tax positions on behalf of his grateful clients. Marvin's work on development and subdivision maps was validated in the case of Biggs v US. Also, perhaps more famous for his work in the world of tax-deferred exchanges (Internal Revenue Code Section 1031), Marvin pushed the limits of exchanges as he counseled clients such as ____ Starker (the "Starker Case") for delayed exchanges, and created the "Napkin Test" for easy use by brokers and lawyers as they sought to achieve tax-deferral for their exchanges. His counsel and speeches were sought nationwide (including Congressional committees) as Marvin's reputation grew.
In the meantime, Marvin's divorce in 1979 was an acrimonious matter: Starr v Starr, or more dubiously referred to as "Starr Wars," resolved just in time for Marvin to meet Jill, on another 'blind date' in 1979. Marvin and Jill were married in August, 1980, and were married at the time of Marvin's death, over 39 years. They shared many wonderful times together, travelling and enjoying family and friends at their Alamo home. In the meantime, Marvin endured a plethora of illnesses, disease and medical procedures: he had two heart attacks, a quadruple bypass surgery, breast cancers, COPD, emphysema, and bleeding on the brain, and perhaps most extraordinarily, pancreatic cancer (with a full "Whipple" surgery). Marvin was in the emergency room on 26 separate occasions over a recent 36-month period. With the strength of will and an indomitable spirit, Marvin survived them all: he was more than 15 years clear of the pancreatic cancer at his death. Through it all, Jill was Marvin's love and support and the light of his life.
Marvin was known for his brilliance, but also for his sense of humor; his jokes and funniness never seemed to leave him. He was able to use this wonderful gift to better communicate with people and clients, and use the humor to diffuse tense or difficult situations. He was deeply disappointed when the Purple Onion, an open-mike comedy club in San Francisco, (that helped launch the careers of such notables as Phyllis Diller, Mort Saul, Bob Newhart, etc) went "topless" in the 60's – Marvin knew he couldn't compete.
Marvin saw humor (and sadness) in the human condition of everyday life and ordinary circumstances. He used that humor to connect with people: young and old, prominent and humble, rich and poor. All who came in contact with Marv considered him their friend. He loved it. Especially if they were Warrior fans!
His passion for life and the kindness he seemingly extended to all will be greatly missed. We are all diminished by Marvin's passing. He was a great man, a brilliant mind, a kind and caring soul; a husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, partner and colleague. He made us better for knowing him – he touched us all.
A Celebration of Life is planned for early next year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org) to the Marvin B. Starr Tribute Fund. using the following link:
https://action.aclu.org/teamaclu/campaign/The%20Marvin%20B.%20Starr%20Tribute%20Fund
May his memory be a blessing to us all.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019