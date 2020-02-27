Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Knabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin E. Knabe

Send Flowers
Marvin E. Knabe Obituary
Marvin E. Knabe
Feb. 8, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Marvin E. Knabe passed away peacefully at home. Marvin was predeceased by his wife Roselyn in 2004. He is survived by his son, Robert Knabe, his step-daughter Joann Goetz, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 9:00 am at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward.


View the online memorial for Marvin E. Knabe
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -