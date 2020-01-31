|
|
Marvin Henry Kreitz
December 25, 1924 – January 22, 2020
Walnut Creek
Marv passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at the age of 95. Marv was born in Minneapolis Minnesota. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and entered the Navy in 1943. While in the Navy he was sent to the University of Wisconsin where he met his wife to be, Ruth. During World War II, Marv served on the USS Cincinnati whose mission was convoy duty in the North Atlantic where they tracked the Nazi Wolf-Pack U-Boats and participated in the invasion of Southern France. He was discharged in 1946 and then married Ruth.
Marv attended Macalester College in St. Paul where he had the honor to represent the State of Minnesota at the National Association of Manufactures, 57th Annual Congress in New York. In 1954 he graduated with a BS in Economics and went on to work for Montgomery Ward's Mail Order Division in St. Paul. In 1958 he was promoted and transferred to Oakland California. Marv finished his career at Wards as the Regional Catalog Sales Manager, in charge of 13 District Managers, 220 stores, in the 7 western states. He retired in 1986 when Wards shuttered its Mail Order operation.
He and Ruth lived in Walnut Creek for over 53 years. They loved to travel and golf. Marv was actively involved with the Sons In Retirement for some 30 years progressing through the chairs of Little SIR, Big SIR, Treasurer, and Director. He was honored by being made a life time member for his service and 10 years later, Senior Life Time member.
Marv lead the ongoing activities for the Seniors group at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He loved his family, attending all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports cheering them on as their biggest fan.
He was predeceased by his wife Ruth of 63 years, his siblings John, Clark, Beverly, and Muriel; He is survived by his son Bill (Bonnie); daughter Cheryl Syrovatka (Gregg); and brother Richard; as well as grandchildren; Kevin; Heidi Klipp (Keegan); Randy Syrovatka (Aimee), great-grandsons Brycen & Cooper; Brittany Olson (Michael), great-grandchildren Addison & Zachary; Nick Syrovatka (Cassey) and great-granddaughter Savannah and so many dear friends. He will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1092 Alberta Way, Concord California.
A private graveside service with Military honors will be held at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette California.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Marv's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020