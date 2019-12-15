|
Marvin Leon Johnson
Dec. 17, 1928 - Dec. 10, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Marvin Leon Johnson passed away on Tuesday in Concord California. He lived in Los Angeles Calif and Houston Tx, prior to moving to Pacheco Calif in 1962. He was loved by so many people, not just the huge family and extended family, but by all that knew him, for his open arms, open heart, and gentle loving nature.
"Marv" Johnson, as everyone knew him by, lived a long life and touched so many around him with his loving friendly spirit. After a hip injury four years ago and other health issues, he was in the care of the wonderful staff at Welcome Home Senior Residence in Concord California. He passed peacefully, telling those around him that he was 'fine' right up to the end. Marv was 90 years old, just shy of his 91st birthday. This year he will celebrate his birthday with his loved ones in heaven that have passed before him. Marv had 9 children, two step children, 22 grand children, and 44+ great grand children.
Marv was born and raised in Los Angeles California. Back in the days when things were simpler. Neighbors on the street were all friends. His best friend even later married his little sister. Diagnosed with Polio around the age of two, never stopped Marv from doing anything he set his mind to. He loved working on cars, playing baseball at family reunions, his Orchids, and bowling among so many other things. He worked with the Steel industry, which took him to Houston Texas then to Pacheco California. He left to join the automotive industry where his true passion was, with cars. He worked his way up from Mechanic to Service Manager at Butler-Conti Dodge in Lafayette California where he worked from the mid 60's up until he retired.
Marv met his first wife, Evelyn Lorraine Smith in 1949. He was born and raised in the LDS Church, and after two weeks of knowing Lorraine, he knew she was the one for him and they were married two months later in January 1950 in the LDS Mesa AZ Temple. After Lorraine passed away in October 1997, he met and fell in love again and married Emmy Lou Fisher-De Haven in 2003 and moved to Oakland California, later joining the Catholic Church to attend with Emmy. Marv is survived by his loving wife Emmy Lou Fisher-De Haven Johnson and his children, Danny Ray Johnson of Fort Worth Texas, Carol Joyce Johnson of Magalia Calif, Larry Wayne Johnson of Pittsburg Calif, Richard Lynn Johnson of Vacaville Calif, Beverly Ann Butler of Pacheco Calif, Sandra Marie Ricciardi of Kennewick WA, and Douglas Keith Johnson of Martinez Calif, his brothers Doug Johnson, Darrell Johnson, and sister Elaine Altman, and step son Marc Vincent De Haven of Antioch Calif. Others that have passed before him and has now reunited in heaven with our Heavenly Father are his wife Evelyn Lorraine Smith-Johnson, his sons David Neal Johnson, Kenneth Bruce Johnson, step son Shawn Louis De Haven, his mother Elsie Beryl Boyle Johnson and father Melvin Francis Johnson, his brothers Robert Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and step son Shawn Louis De Haven. There are so many others to mention but not enough room. Needless to say, he was part of a very large, loving family.
When Marv retired, he found new hobbies he loved. Bowling with family and friends at Pacheco Bowl, gardening in his yard in Pacheco raising Orchids, a hobby he picked up from his mother who gave him his first Orchid.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation and service on Monday December 16, 2019. Viewing at 11:00am and Service at 1:00pm will be held at Oak Park Hills Chapel. 3111 North Main Street, Walnut Creek CA. Flowers can be sent on Saturday Dec 14th or Monday morning December 16th.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019