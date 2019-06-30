Marvin Tetsushi Uratsu

June 16, 2019

Resident of Richmond, CA

Marvin, at age 94, passed peacefully at home to his Maker after coping with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his loving wife Miyo and four children, David, Diane, Connie and Carl, six grandchildren, a great-grandson and sister-in-law Hiroko. He was predeceased by siblings Gene (Hiroko), Nobu Murai, Rusty and Tom.

Marvin led a life of service, community and family. He served in the US Army Military Intelligence Service (MIS) during WW2 in the Philippines and Allied occupied Japan. After graduating from UC Berkeley, he worked as an American President Lines passenger communications agent. In 1963, he began his career as an investments advisor.

Marvin was an active member of the Berkeley Methodist United Church, Contra Costa Japanese American Citizens League, National Japanese American Historical Society (including the MIS Historic Learning Center, Building 640 project) and served as president of the Northern California MIS for five years.

A life-long avid fan, he loved to watch the Golden State Warriors and SF 49ers play. We thank the kind caregivers who helped care for Marvin. A private family service will be planned.





