Marvin W. Halliday
April 14, 1942 - July 27, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Marvin Warren Halliday died peacefully in his home on July 27, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Bishop, California and was raised on a cattle ranch in Etna, California in Northern California. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen, his twin sister, Margie Elgin (Bob), his brother Art Halliday, five nieces and nephews Patti Araas, Bill Rose, Janet Halliday, Debra Powell, and John Halliday and many grand nieces and nephews. All will miss his kind spirit and love of family. Marvin attended San Jose State College and graduated in 1965 with a B.S. degree in Law Enforcement and Police Science. He joined the Oakland Police Department in 1965 and left for Officer Candidate School, U.S. Navy in 1966. Upon graduating as a Naval Officer, he served aboard the USS Bellatrix in Vietnam and with the 5th Marine Divison as a Naval Gunfire Liaison Officer at Camp Pendleton. He returned to the Oakland Police Department in 1969 and served in many capacities retiring as a Sergeant in 1986. He joined the California State Lottery in the Security Department and retired in 1989. He enjoyed playing golf and meeting many of his friends for breakfast. Friends and family would enjoy his Lake Shasta home where many memories were made. Marvin was very patriotic and would give everything for God and country. Marvin was a very proud, realistic and a giving person. He would do anything for a friend and was always supportive of his family. A Celebration of his Life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Retired Oakland Police Officers Association (P.O. Box 824, Oakland, Ca. 94604-0824) or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019