Mary A. PoseyAugust 20, 1936 - August 17, 2020Resident of San LeandroMary Posey of San Leandro, CA passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 17th. Mary was born in Alexandria, VA, but made her home in California for most of her life. Mary retired from American President Lines in the 1990s. She served as president of St. Vincent de Paul San Leandro Chapter and was an active member of St. Leander Church. She is survived by her brother, James Dodgens, her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Dan Preston, her grandson, Christopher Stumpf, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Preston. May the Lord greet her with open arms, saying, "Well done, my faithful servant." In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the San Leandro Chapter St. Vincent de Paul.