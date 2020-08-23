1/1
Mary A. Posey
1936 - 2020
August 20, 1936 - August 17, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Mary Posey of San Leandro, CA passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on August 17th. Mary was born in Alexandria, VA, but made her home in California for most of her life. Mary retired from American President Lines in the 1990s. She served as president of St. Vincent de Paul San Leandro Chapter and was an active member of St. Leander Church. She is survived by her brother, James Dodgens, her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Dan Preston, her grandson, Christopher Stumpf, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Preston. May the Lord greet her with open arms, saying, "Well done, my faithful servant." In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the San Leandro Chapter St. Vincent de Paul.


View the online memorial for Mary A. Posey



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
