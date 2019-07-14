|
Mary A. Walker
1926 - 2019
Resident of El Cerrito
Mary Elizabeth Ambrosio Walker, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 8, 2019. She was vibrant, mentally sharp to the end. She had been making great progress recovering in rehab after a heart valve replacement. She was "feeling stronger every day" and grateful for every call, every visit, every note and word of well-wishing and encouragement from family, friends and neighbors.
Mary is survived by children Karen Walker and Maureen Alley, grandchildren Danielle (Gary) Stanley and Nicole (Dave) Chenoweth and 9 amazing great-grandchildren.
Rosary: July 22, 7 PM St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel 2540 Church Ln, San Pablo, CA 94806. Funeral Mass: July 23, 11 AM - St. Margaret Mary parish, 1219 Excelsior Ave Oakland, CA 94610. Burial to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019