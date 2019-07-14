Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Margaret Mary Church
1219 Excelsior Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
2540 Church Ln
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
t. Margaret Mary parish
1219 Excelsior Ave
Oakland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Walker


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Walker Obituary
Mary A. Walker
1926 - 2019
Resident of El Cerrito
Mary Elizabeth Ambrosio Walker, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 8, 2019. She was vibrant, mentally sharp to the end. She had been making great progress recovering in rehab after a heart valve replacement. She was "feeling stronger every day" and grateful for every call, every visit, every note and word of well-wishing and encouragement from family, friends and neighbors.
Mary is survived by children Karen Walker and Maureen Alley, grandchildren Danielle (Gary) Stanley and Nicole (Dave) Chenoweth and 9 amazing great-grandchildren.
Rosary: July 22, 7 PM St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel 2540 Church Ln, San Pablo, CA 94806. Funeral Mass: July 23, 11 AM - St. Margaret Mary parish, 1219 Excelsior Ave Oakland, CA 94610. Burial to follow.


View the online memorial for Mary A. Walker
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.