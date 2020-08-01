Mary "Janet" AbramsSept. 9, 1946 - July 27, 2020Boise, IDOn Monday July 27, 2020, Janet Abrams, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 73.Janet was born on September 9, 1946, in Hazelton, PA to Francis and Mary Elizabeth Walker. Married to Charles Abrams on July 9, 1966, they raised three sons, starting out in Alexandria, VA, and eventually settling in Walnut Creek, where they lived for over 35 years.Janet made friends wherever she went and was known far and wide for her welcoming home and amazingly warm hospitality, which she signified with many pineapple decorations, a symbol of welcome. She ultimately found her calling in service to her community. This started with youth sports, and she served for 19 years as a board member and field coordinator for Walnut Creek Soccer Club. She also served on the parish council at St. John Vianney and served as a member of Walnut Creek's Park and Recreation Commission. In part, because her brother died serving in the Navy, Janet truly loved her country and became politically involved as a campaign manager for several successful City Council campaigns, including the campaigns of her husband, Charlie, who served 12 years on the Walnut Creek City Council and twice as mayor. Being passionate about women's rights she loved helping to manage the East Bay Women's Conference and the National Womens Political Caucus. Her other accomplishments included major fundraising and advocacy efforts for new gymnasiums, sports fields, and of course the Walnut Creek Library, which she was very passionate about. In 2014, she was named Citizen of the Year to honor her years of service to the Walnut Creek community.Janet was preceded in death by her father, Francis, her mother, Betty, and her brother, James. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles, her three sons, Stephen, wife Christine, Andrew, wife Michelle, and Peter, wife Karmel, and her four grandchildren, Matthew, Lindsay, MJ, and Mary.No formal services are planned at this time. A gathering in honor of Janet will be held when circumstances allow.