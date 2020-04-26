|
Mary Agnes Ferrera Arbios
June 14, 1924 - April 20, 2020
Resident of Alameda
Mary Arbios, passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Mary was born in Bristol, Rhode Island to Portuguese immigrants Ernest and Lena Ferrera. Mary had two sisters: Consetta and Eleanor; and three brothers: Ernest Jr., Manuel, and Mariano. Mary married her husband, William, on December 25, 1956. Mary and William enjoyed a wonderful life together, raising six children in Alameda. Mary's ultimate joy in life was her family whom she loved and cared for unconditionally- no matter what trouble they were getting into. She was a devoted mother and only showed an ounce of her love by attending her children's sporting events, volunteering as their swim leader at Franklin Pool, and always having dinner ready by the time it was dark. Beyond her family, Mary worked as a teacher's aide at Haight Elementary School, and as a lunch lady at Franklin Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many. To further show how she was an angel on Earth, she volunteered at the Mastick Senior Center for over ten years. Mary was known for her garden filled with beautiful flowers and the ripest tomatoes. She could often be found at the computer playing solitaire and at the kitchen table playing games with her grandchildren. Throughout Mary's life, she touched the lives of so many and always accepted everyone as part of her family with no questions asked. Mary was the definition of thoughtful, selfless, and loving. While her kids and grandchildren were not able to spend her last few days with her, she had William, her loving husband of 63 years by her side holding her hand every day expressing his wholehearted love for Mary.
Mary was a loving mother to her six children: Elizabeth, Joseph, Rosemary, William Jr., Edward, and Max and a devoted grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, and three brothers. The family would like to thank Lakeside Park for their compassionate care of our mother. A private vigil service will be held on Monday, April 27, at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services in Alameda, CA. Interment will follow at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A public celebration will be planned for a later date. For flower arrangements, please call Susan Bell Florals at (510) 909-4565 or Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services at (510) 865-3755. Any donations in remembrance may be made to the Mastick Senior Center, 1155 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda, CA 94501. We miss you Grandma!
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020