Mary Alfaro
1924 - 2020
Nov. 18, 1924 - May 17, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Mary Isabel Alfaro passed away at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers John, George and Frank and sister Julia and her beloved husband of 69 years Julius Alfaro.
She leaves behind her children Yvonne, Gerald (Ann), William (Gina) & James, grandchildren, Teneile, Nicole (Jason), Christopher (Sarah), Jacqueline (Alec), Branden, Matthew and Christian, great-grandchildren, Antonio, Julius II, Hunter and Leo, many nieces, nephews, brother Ernest, Gloria Alfaro and many friends.
The family would like to acknowledge a warm thank you to Angel Hospice for all their tender care.
Private services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center. Due to the Coronavirus a memorial separate will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Ste. 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.


View the online memorial for Mary Alfaro



Published in East Bay Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
