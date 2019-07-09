Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
2540 Church Ln.
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Costa


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Costa Obituary
Mary Alice Costa
Sept. 3, 1941 - June 18, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Mary Alice Costa (Glaive) passed away unexpectedly on June 18. She went to be with her husband Robert, the day before what would have been their 59th wedding anniversary. Mary, only child of Regis Irwin Glaive and Mary Katherine O'Connell, is survived by her two children, Cheryl Cuffe (Michael) and Richard Costa (Julia), as well as her 4 grandchildren, and 1 greatgrandchild. She is also survived by her extended family the Costa, O'Connell, and Massaro families.
Mary, a graduate of Berkeley High School, worked in the transportation industry for 28 years and was a lifelong resident of the East Bay. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday July 12th at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Ln. San Pablo, CA 94806.


View the online memorial for Mary Alice Costa
Published in East Bay Times on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.