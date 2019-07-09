|
Mary Alice Costa
Sept. 3, 1941 - June 18, 2019
Resident of Brentwood
Mary Alice Costa (Glaive) passed away unexpectedly on June 18. She went to be with her husband Robert, the day before what would have been their 59th wedding anniversary. Mary, only child of Regis Irwin Glaive and Mary Katherine O'Connell, is survived by her two children, Cheryl Cuffe (Michael) and Richard Costa (Julia), as well as her 4 grandchildren, and 1 greatgrandchild. She is also survived by her extended family the Costa, O'Connell, and Massaro families.
Mary, a graduate of Berkeley High School, worked in the transportation industry for 28 years and was a lifelong resident of the East Bay. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday July 12th at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Ln. San Pablo, CA 94806.
Published in East Bay Times on July 9, 2019