|
|
Mary Alline Holland
July 14, 1932 - June 2, 2019
Alameda
Mary Alline Holland, known to friends and family as Alline, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Randall Holland, she is survived by her daughters Karen Nieto and Debbie Cummins, and grandchildren Shelley Brown, Miguel Nieto, Tammy Frangoulis and Ryan Cummins. Her family was her greatest joy. A devoted grandmother and great grandmother, a true matriarch of the family that will be missed dearly. Forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the PKD Foundation in her name. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward.
View the online memorial for Mary Alline Holland
Published in East Bay Times on June 5, 2019