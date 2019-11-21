|
|
Mary Alter
Mar. 9, 1923 - Nov. 9, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Mary E N Alter of Concord died November 9, she was 96. Born in Alhambra, CA she came to Berkeley where she earned a BA and an MA from CSU, Hayward. She attended Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian for many years.
She is survived by sons Dale and Ralph Alter, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; predeceased by H. Ward Alter and daughter Nancy.
Memorial at Danville Congregational Church, 989 SRV Blvd, Dec. 6 at 11.
View the online memorial for Mary Alter
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019